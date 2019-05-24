Novartis prices Zogensma at $2.125M

Novartis (NVS +4.3% ) sets the wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of SMA1 gene therapy Zolgensma at $2.125M, adding that it is working with payers on a pay-over-time approach over as long as five years.

By comparison, Biogen's (BIIB -0.6% ) Spinraza is $750K for the first year and $375K/year thereafter, representing a total cost of $2.250M over five years.

Update: In a statement, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a non-profit organization that analyzes the effectiveness and value of drugs and services, says its hypothetical scenario in the presymptomatic SMA population established a cost-effectiveness range of $1.2M - 2.1M for Zolgensma, implying that the company left no money on the table with its initial pricing.