Good news/bad news: More disappointments than upside surprises

The good news is that April durable goods orders were slightly stronger than expected, and the bad news is that the figures for March were revised down. In fact, the March core durable goods number was trimmed to a decline vs. the initial estimate of an increase. April housing sales -- both new and existing -- weakened, hitting homebuilder stocks. Stronger-than-expected: April durable goods orders fell 2.1%, a bit better than the -2.2% expected; +1.7% prior (revised from +2.7%); and core durable goods came in flat vs. -0.1% expected, -0.5% prior (revised from +0.4%).

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell by 1K to 211K vs. 215K consensus.

Weaker-than-expected: May manufacturing indexes and April housing data both trailed estimates this week; Kansas City Fed Composite Index, +4 trailed the +6 estimate and rose less than +5 in April.

April Chicago Fed National Activity Index of -0.45 was a bigger decline than the -0.10 expected; compares with +0.05 in March. May U.S. PMI Composite Flash Index of 50.8, three-year low, came in weaker than the 52.4 consensus and the prior reading of 53.8; manufacturing PMI at 50.6 compares with 52.3 expected and 52.4 prior; services PMI also disappointed at 50.9 vs. 52.8 estimate and 52.9 prior. Jobless continuous claims rose more than expected, up 12K, to 1.676M vs. 1.2670M consensus. April new home sales at 673K vs. 680K expected moderated from 732K prior, which was revised from 692K. Note, though, that in more recent data mortgage applications rose for the week as mortgage rates continue to fall. April existing homes sales fell -0.4% M/M to 5.190M vs. 5.350M estimate and 5.210M prior.