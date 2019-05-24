Miners bounce back as UBS ups iron ore forecast

Iron ore futures in China capped a fourth straight weekly gain as UBS raised its price forecast for the year to $90/mt, sending big miners higher: BHP +2.5% , RIO +1.7% , VALE +2.6% .

The firm foresees a 70M-ton supply shortfall that probably explains why the iron ore price remains stubbornly high at ~$100/mt despite growing macroeconomic headwinds that are weighing on other metal prices.

RBC Capital lifts its iron ore forecast to $82/mt, anticipating a supply deficit of 83M mt owing to strong Chinese demand, followed by a 55M-ton surplus in 2020.

Goldman Sachs, which hiked its iron ore price forecast to $91/mt earlier this week, and RBC both believe the iron ore market probably is at its peak in terms of supply tightness.

