Lightbridge -26% after DOE denies grant application

Lightbridge (LTBR -26.3% ) plunges after receiving notice from the U.S. Department of Energy that the company's 2019 grant application was not approved.

LTBR's project objective was to enable a lead test rod demonstration of the Lightbridge Fuel using uranium enriched to less than 5% uranium-235 in a commercial reactor in 2022.

But the DoE says the proposal "did not provide the expected level of detail regarding how these activities fit into an overall development and qualification strategy for their commercial HALEU fuel product."