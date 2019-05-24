Consumer 

United extends 737 MAX cancellations through August 3

|About: American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)|By:, SA News Editor

United Airlines (UAL +0.1%) says it is extending cancellations of Boeing (BA +1.3%) 737 MAX flights by a month, now through Aug. 3, leading to 40-45 daily canceled flights.

UAL does not offer a reason for the extension, but the new target date brings it more in line with Southwest (LUV +0.6%) and American (AAL -1.2%), which have canceled 737 MAX flights through Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, respectively.

United operates 14 MAX jets and was due to take delivery of 16 more this year before the grounding that followed two deadly crashes.

