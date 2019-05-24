Maersk sees new tariffs weighing on global container volume growth

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY -1% ) swung to a larger than forecast Q1 loss and warned that rising U.S.-China trade tensions could cut container growth by as much as a third this year.

"New tariffs can potentially reduce expected growth in global container volumes by up to one percentage point," from Maersk's current projection of 3% growth, Maersk CEO Soren Skou said in today's earnings conference call.

Even if the U.S. and China reach a deal, "It won't be the end of the trade war," Skou said. "We'll just see the U.S. turning its attention toward Europe, where there is an unresolved issue with German automakers and other things."

Maersk reported a Q1 net loss of $659M vs. a $2.73B profit in the year-ago period, when earnings were boosted by the sale of its oil business, and revenues rose 2.5% Y/Y to $9.54B after restating the year-earlier figure to reflect new IFRS 16 accounting standards.

Maersk, which also unveiled plans to buy back $1.5B in shares over the next 15 months, says it continues to expect FY 2019 EBITDA of ~$5B despite "weaker macro numbers as well as the risk from trade tensions."