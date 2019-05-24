FEMA official placed on leave in probe involving Mammoth Energy - WSJ

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK -3.3% ) sinks following a WSJ report that a high-ranking Federal Emergency Management Agency official who oversaw the reconstruction of Puerto Rico's electrical grid is under investigation for allegedly steering post-hurricane work to TUSK subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions.

The official was relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave last week amid a continuing probe by the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General, according to the report.

Cobra signed separate contracts worth up to $900M and $945M to repair downed transmission and distribution lines with the bankrupt PREPA power monopoly, according to securities filings.