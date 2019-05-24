Facebook's multibillion-dollar FTC settlement delayed by split - WSJ

A multibillion-dollar settlement that dominated discussion of Facebook's (FB +0.3% ) earnings is being delayed by a partisan split at the Federal Trade Commission, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The GOP chairman of the FTC, Joseph Simons, has struggled to win support for a settlement of up to $5B from at least one of the FTC's two Democrats, who are concerned it's not tough enough, according to the report.

While Simons could push through a Republican-only decision, he wants some consensus to avoid criticism and strengthen the settlement's impact.

Facebook had said in its late April earnings that it took a $3B charge related to an expected privacy settlement with the FTC, an amount it said could rise to $5B.