Sprint, T-Mobile jump on report hinting at DOJ merger approval

Regulators may be closer together on the merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) than believed, the New York Post says.

Sprint is jumping on the report, up 3.2% ; TMUS is up 1.7% .

The paper points to a source that says FCC head Ajit Pai "consulted" with the DOJ's Makan Delrahim before announcing his own support for the deal.

Shares of the two companies have been moving this week, first after Pai signaled FCC approval, then after reports emerged that the DOJ was likely to come out against the merger on antitrust grounds.

The fact that Pai and Delrahim spoke before Pai's announcement is a signal that Delrahim could overrule staff and approve the tie-up, the Post says.