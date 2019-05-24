Argo Group's slate of directors elected by shareholders

Argo Group International reports preliminary count provided by its proxy solicitor.

However, the non-binding advisory resolution on executive compensation passed by a slim margin of 50.53% vs. 49.47% against.

“We will work with our shareholders to fully understand the concerns that influenced the vote regarding the compensation of our executive officers and are committed to taking the necessary actions to address those concerns,” said Argo Chairman Gary Woods.

Before Voce Capital withdrew its proxy nominating two candidates for the board, Voce's nominees and proposals received limited shareholder support, Argo said.

As of May 20, Sedgwick Browne, who Voce targeted for removal, received support from shareholders holding more than 80% of submitted proxies; Woods also received support from more than 80% of the submitted proxies.