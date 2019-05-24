TransDigm to repay $16M for Pentagon overcharges

TransDigm (TDG -0.4% ) agrees to repay $16M to the Department of Defense after it was admonished last week during a hearing on its billing practices.

TDG executives testified before the House Oversight Committee after a Pentagon-backed investigation found the company made 1,000%-plus profits on some spare parts and equipment.

The assistant defense secretary for acquisition called TDG a "bad actor" that has "built its long-term business strategy on buying exclusive licenses... for DoD weapons systems and then drastically increasing the price of those parts."