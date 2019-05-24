Pfizer's Lyrica flunks late-stage grand mal seizure study

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) neuropathic pain med Lyrica (pregabalin) for the adjunctive treatment of primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures (also known as grand mal seizures that involve the entire body) failed to sufficiently separate from placebo. Specifically, there was not a statistically significant reduction in the 28-day seizure rate in the treatment group versus control over a period of 21 weeks.

No new safety signals were observed.

The company conducted the study under its post-marketing commitment with the FDA.