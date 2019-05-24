Pareteum shuffles leadership; executive chairman adds CEO title

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) is shuffling its leadership ranks, with role changes all around.

Executive Chairman Robert Turner is adding the title of chief executive officer, the company says in an SEC filing, while current CEO Vic Bozzo is becoming chief commercial officer.

Meanwhile, Denis McCarthy is becoming chief operating officer and resigning the title of president.

The company "changed the titles of certain of its named executive officers to better reflect their roles and responsibilities with the company," according to the filing, and it didn't enter into new employment agreements or arrangements.

Turner has been executive chairman since November 2015. McCarthy was made president in October 2018. Bozzo had been CEO since November 2016.