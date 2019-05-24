JPMorgan's Kolanovic sees `Trump collar' on stock market - Bloomberg

JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic says the president reassures traders when equities are down, but then will do things to worry investors when stocks are up.

Kolanovic, JPM's global head of macro quantitative and derivatives research, feel positive about the Federal Reserve's effects, the U.S. and Chinese economies, and investor positioning, Bloomberg reports.

JPM sees the S&P 500 at 3,000 at the end of the year, ~6% above current levels.

"We still think the second half of the year's fundamentals will be better than the first half," he said. “We are still broadly positive because trade-war escalation is irrational and it’s in everyone’s interest for this to get resolved."

He recommends adding to currently "very distressed" segments in semiconductors, energy, metals and mining stocks.