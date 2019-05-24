Stocks close dismal week with mild bounce

Stocks eked out gains after hopeful comments on trade relations from Pres. Trump tamped down some of the fears of escalating tensions that washed over the market yesterday.

For the week, the Dow declined 0.7% for its fifth straight weekly loss, while the S&P 500 finished 1.2% lower and the Nasdaq ended 2.3% lower for the week, the third consecutive weekly loss for the latter two benchmarks.

The S&P 500 financials (+0.8%) and materials (+0.5%) sectors topped today's leaderboard, while consumer staples (-0.4%) and utilities (-0.2%) were the only groups to finish in the red.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, lifting the 10-year yield up 3 bps to 2.32%, a day after hitting its lowest level since October 2017, and the two-year yield 5 bps higher to 2.16%.

WTI crude oil rebounded 1.4% to settle at $58.63/bbl but posted its worst week of the year, sinking 6.8%.