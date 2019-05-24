Myovant plans to file U.S. application for relugolix in Q4

In an update to investors, Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) says it expects to report topline results from the Phase 3 LIBERTY 2 study evaluating the combination of relugolix and norethindrone in women with uterine fibroids and heavy menstrual bleeding next quarter. If the outcome is positive, as was LIBERTY 1, it plans to file a U.S. marketing application in Q4.

Topline data from a Phase 2a study of MVT-602, a kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, in healthy women undergoing a controlled ovarian stimulation protocol will be presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction in Vienna, Austria in late June.