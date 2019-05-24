Dimmer Q2 GDP view cuts risk of Fed hiking rates - JPMorgan

JPMorgan more than halved its previous estimate of U.S. economic growth in Q2 to 1.0% on lower-than-expected durable goods orders in April.

That means the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates is a toss-up, wrote JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli.

“We had previously expected the next move from the Fed would be a hike, albeit at the very end of our forecast horizon in late 2020,” Feroli wrote in a research note. “We now see the risks of the next move as about evenly distributed between a hike and a cut.”

Earlier today, the New York Fed reduced its Q2 GDP growth model by 0.4 percentage point to 1.4%, mostly due to the durable goods report.