MAX return delayed by re-evaluation of safety procedures for older 737s

A review of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets by the Federal Aviation Administration has expanded to include emergency procedures used by pilots on earlier 737 models, further delaying the jet's return to service, WSJ reports.

The FAA has not questioned the safety of older jets now in service, but the wider review has become a key factor in adding months to the time expected to get the grounded fleet of MAX jets back in the air, according to the report.

As part of the FAA's safety analysis of a proposed software fix for the MAX fleet, the agency reportedly also is considering changes in how pilots of the entire 737 family are trained to respond when the flight control computer or other systems erroneously push the plane's nose down.