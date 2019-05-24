Two Samsung execs arrested in accounting probe

Two more Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) execs were arrested by South Korean prosecutors for the biotech group accounting scandal, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

The new arrests bring the total execs/employees charged in the case up to seven.

The senior VPs are accused of ordering subordinates to conceal materials and internal reports linked to Samsung BioLogics and its suspected inflated earnings ahead of the 2016 IPO.

Prosecutors hope to question president Chung Hyun-ho as early as next week. He's a close aide to Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the group's de facto leader.