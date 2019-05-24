Delek plans Louisiana refinery improvements

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will invest $150M in a series of projects over the next five years to improve operations at its 74K bbl/day refinery in Krotz Springs, La., Louisiana Economic Development says.

While further details about the projects are not disclosed, LED says DK considered its other refining sites in Texas and Arkansas before choosing the Louisiana refinery for the new investment.

The Krotz Springs enhancement projects follow DK's completion of a $138M alkylation unit to add product flexibility and increase margin potential at the refinery.