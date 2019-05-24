Graves to resign as Uber director

Uber (NYSE:UBER) notes in a filing that Ryan Graves intends to resign from the board as of May 27.

That's not due to any disagreement between Graves and the company, management or board, according to the filing.

“Ryan was one of the key people who helped shape Uber into the company that it is today," says independent Chairman Ron Sugar. "While this is a bittersweet moment, we accept his personal decision that this is the right time for him to step down."