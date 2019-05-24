Comcast ending Xfinity On Demand for TiVo

Amid an ongoing patent dispute between the two companies, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is telling its TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) customers that it's ending the Xfinity On Demand app for TiVo devices.

“The current platform connecting your TiVo to Xfinity On Demand runs on an out-of-date technology that cannot be upgraded or updated,” Comcast says, adding that support for the app will end effective June 25.

The International Trade Commission yesterday said it would probe a third complaint from TiVo accusing Comcast of patent infringement, in continuing fallout since a licensing deal between the two expired in March 2016.