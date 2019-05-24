Malaysia positive on Lynas plan to move initial ore processing, CEO says

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) CEO Amanda Lacaze says feedback from the Malaysian government about the company's plans to move initial ore processes out of the country has been favorable.

"The government is particularly pleased with what we are looking at in terms of the shift of cracking and leaching" to Australia, Lacaze tells Reuters.

Lynas said earlier this week that it would spend A$500M (US$346M) on a plan designed to boost production and placate Malaysian regulators while fending off a takeover attempt by Wesfarmers.

Lacaze says the company also submitted a proposal with two options for clearing out its current waste in Malaysia, which will require the approvals of the energy and environmental ministry.