Customers charge Apple with sale of personal iTunes data

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the subject of a lawsuit from customers who say the tech giant is illegally selling info about iTunes purchases along with personal data.

Three customers sued seeking to represent hundreds of thousands of residents in their home states (Rhode Island and Michigan). They're seeking $250 for each Rhode Island customer whose info was disclosed, and $5,000 for each Michigan customer.

"For example, any person or entity could rent a list with the names and addresses of all unmarried, college-educated women over the age of 70 with a household income of over $80,000 who purchased country music from Apple via its iTunes Store mobile application," the complaint says. "Such a list is available for sale for approximately $136 per thousand customers listed."