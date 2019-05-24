Russia may take months to review Travelport deal, threatening buyout - report

Russian regulators say they may need as long as nine months to review the proposed $4.4B buyout of Travelport (NYSE:TVPT), the New York Post reports.

While only 3% of Travelport's business in in Russia, the report notes that Siris Capital might use the delay to try to back out of the deal.

Siris can exit without a breakup fee on June 9 if Travelport doesn't have the necessary regulatory approvals.

Travelport closed today at $15.13; Siris and Paul Singer's Elliott Management have proposed to buy the company for $15.75/share.