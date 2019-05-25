Mohawk Group preps for IPO

Mohawk Group (MWK) plans to raise $46.2M to $52.8M by offering 3.3M shares in a price range of $14 to $16.

The consumer products seller would trade at a market cap of $271M at the midpoint of the proposed range.

The company's list of competitors includes Amazon, Helen of Troy, Newell Brands , Frigidaire and any CPG company selling similar products in the e-commerce space. In the areas of proprietary software, Mohawk sees Amazon, Jungle Scout, Helium 10, Scope, Datahawk, DataWeave, Tallridge, Boomerang Commerce, Adobe and AMZScout as competitors.

SEC Form S-1