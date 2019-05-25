Fiat may forge extensive ties with Renault

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) is in advanced discussions to forge extensive ties with Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) as the carmakers seek to join forces to tackle the structural challenges facing the global auto industry, FT reports.

The agreement may ultimately lead the carmaker to join the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in the future, according to sources, which warned that the outcome would mean taking a complicated path that would involve winning over Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY).

The alliance's unequal relationship - smaller Renault has the bigger stake in Nissan - has long been a source of friction.