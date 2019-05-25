Trump criticizes Japan trade advantage

"Japan has had a substantial [trade] advantage for many, many years, but that's okay, maybe that's why you like us so much," Trump said during a meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, urging them to increase their investment in the U.S.

The state visit was overshadowed by tensions with Toyota, which a week ago hit out over potential American auto tariffs and rebuked Trump's declaration that imported cars threatened U.S. national security.

Trump also said Tokyo and Washington were "getting close" to a deal that would address the U.S. trade deficit with Japan, which stood at $56.8B in goods and services in 2018.

