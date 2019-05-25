Saudi sales boon to U.S. defense industry

Declaring a national emergency because of tensions with Iran, President swept aside objections from Congress on Friday to complete the sale of over $8B worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan.

It's a big boost to the defense industry. The contracts include Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) precision-guided munitions, support for Boeing (NYSE:BA) F-15 aircraft, and Javelin anti-tank missiles, which are made by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). Another company that will benefit includes General Electric (NYSE:GE), now cleared to sell engines for use in F-16 fighter jets operated by the UAE.