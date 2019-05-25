VW intensifies talks on mega battery project

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) is intensifying talks with Swedish startup Northvolt on plans to jointly build up battery cell production in Salzgitter, near its headquarters in Lower Saxony.

It has pledged to spend €1B on the project, which it says depends on certain economic pre-conditions, such as subsidized electricity.

Earlier this month, VW more than doubled its forecast for the supply of EV battery cells that it will need to help reach its target of becoming the global EV leader, predicting it will more than 300 gigawatt hours of annual supply in 2025.