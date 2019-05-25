Johnson promises firm October Brexit date

The contest to replace Theresa May as U.K. prime minister has begun, with former foreign minister Boris Johnson the clear front-runner in a field of more than a dozen candidates.

"We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal," he told an economic conference in Switzerland before the weekend.

Electing a new Conservative Party leader is a two-stage process. Starting the week of June 10, the party’s 300 or so members of Parliament whittle down the field of candidates to two through successive rounds of voting. After that, the party’s rank-and-file members, an estimated 124,000 people, decide which of those two finalists gets to be leader.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP