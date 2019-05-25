Overwatch League commish departs to work on 'Fortnite'

Another Fortnite-related blow for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): The commissioner of its esports Overwatch League is departing to oversee esports for Fortnite publisher Epic Games.

Nate Nanzer tweeted he'd be leaving Activision Blizzard for a "new opportunity," and Epic told ESPN they'd agreed to hire him to pursue turning Fortnite into a sustainable esport.

Activision will replace Nanzer with Pete Vlastelica.

Nanzer was in charge of a successful first season for Overwatch League, which has franchises in 20 cities across Asia, North America and Europe, and filled Brooklyn's Barclays Center for a two-night championship event in July.

Epic Games is backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY).