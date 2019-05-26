Oklahoma opioid claims cost Teva $85M

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) has agreed to an $85M settlement with the state of Oklahoma days before the company was set to face trial over allegations that it and other drugmakers helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The settlement "does not establish any wrongdoing on the part of the company," Teva said in a statement.

Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter has alleged that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Teva, along with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, carried out deceptive marking campaigns that downplayed opioids' addictive risks while overstating their benefits.

The state resolved its claims against Purdue Pharma in March for $270M. J&J had no immediate comment.