African swine flu has these stocks on watch

African swine flu has devastated the pig population in China and sent pork prices soaring. As many as up to 200M Chinese pigs have reportedly been lost due to the disease.

Stocks that are most prone to swine flu fears include Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Phibro (NASDAQ:PAHC), Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) and Hormel (NYSE:HRL), according to Wall Street analysts.

"Beyond tariffs, Chinese import demand for soybeans is likely to decline significantly as it deals with a ~30% reduction in its hog herd following the outbreak of African swine fever," JPMorgan analysts said of Deere (NYSE:DE).