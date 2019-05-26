Catalyst settles patent dispute with Northwestern U.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) discloses that it has settled a patent dispute with Northwestern University related to pipeline candidate CPP-115.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company is entitled to receive "certain contingent compensation" that it will report if and when received.

CPP-115 is a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor that has Orphan Drug status in the U.S. for infantile spasms (a severe type of epilepsy also called West Syndrome) and Fast Track status for cocaine addiction. It has Orphan Medicinal Product status in Europe for West syndrome.