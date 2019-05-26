Algeria to block Total from buying Anadarko assets, minister says

The Algerian government will block Total (NYSE:TOT) from acquiring Anadarko's Petroleum (NYSE:APC) assets in the county, the energy minister says.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has agreed to sell APC's assets in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique and South Africa to TOT for $8.8M if OXY succeeds in acquiring APC.

"There is no contract between Total and Anadarko... We have good relations with Anadarko and we will do the utmost to preserve Algeria's interests, including using our pre-emption right to block the sale," the minister reportedly said.

APC's holdings in Algeria of 260K bbl/day of represent more than 25% of the country's total annual crude production.