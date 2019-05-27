Fiat submits proposal for merger with Renault

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) has delivered a non-binding letter to the Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) board proposing a combination of their respective businesses as a 50/50 merger.

"The combined business would create the 3rd largest global OEM and sell approximately 8.7M vehicles annually," according to a press release.

There would be no plant closures as a result of the tie-up and the deal should provide an opportunity to lead in the development of electric and autonomous vehicles

Whether Fiat Chrysler ultimately joins the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance remains unclear.