Euro steady following European elections

The euro was little changed immediately following the results of European parliamentary elections, which saw some anti-EU and nationalist parties make significant gains - landing about 23% of the seats in parliament - but indicated that pro-EU parties had largely held their ground.

While this will inevitably give smaller parties more leverage and the effects may be pronounced on environmental rules, trade liberalization and tech regulation, it won't be a revolution.

"The often-feared rise of EU-skeptical parties has not materialized," said Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at ING. "The gains are simply too small and it does not look like the parties are set to unite themselves more than they did in the previous parliament."

Euro +0.1% to $1.1208.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR