Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight - Fitch

The loss of access to Google's android system may hurt the smartphone sales of Huawei outside China, thereby giving Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) a chance to improve its market share, according to Fitch.

The ratings agency also added that Apple could be another casualty of the trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, which would accelerate its market share loss in China.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying American goods, saying the firm was involved in activities contrary to national security.