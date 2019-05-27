U.S.-Japan trade deal coming in August?

Speaking at a press conference with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Trump said he hoped to announce a trade deal with Japan "probably in August."

"When I talk about a security threat, I talk about a balance sheet," he added, describing the U.S.'s trade imbalance with Japan as "unbelievably large."

"They are brilliant business people, brilliant negotiators and have put us in a tough spot but I think we will have a deal with Japan."

During his comments, the Nikkei stock market index kept its gains, closing the day up 0.3% at 21,183.

