Snap election sends Greek stocks soaring

Due to a severe pounding at the European ballot box for his leftist Syriza party, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called snap elections, deciding not to push through to a full term which expires in October.
The Athens Composite Index soared on the news, climbing 5.8%, while similar movement was seen on the FTSE/Athex 20.
Syriza stormed the Greek political scene on an anti-austerity platform six years ago, then suffered a backlash after having to impose cut-backs as part of a third bailout in 2015.
There was also a deeply unpopular agreement that resolved a long-running name dispute with North Macedonia.
