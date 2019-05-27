More pressure on Walmart ahead of annual meeting

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is facing more calls for a shakeup ahead of an annual meeting next week, expected to be gatecrashed by presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, FT reports.

Glass Lewis has advised investors vote down the retailer's remuneration plans, citing a "pay and performance disconnect." CEO Doug McMillon was handed a $23.6M package for last year, more than 1,000 times the pay of the median worker.

Institutional Shareholder Services has backed the pay plan, however, but thrown its weight behind an investor motion that demands Walmart strengthen board oversight to prevent workplace sexual harassment.