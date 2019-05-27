Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.74 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$7.6B (+7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bns has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.