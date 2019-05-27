Momo Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $531.78M (+22.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, momo has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.