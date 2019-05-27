Booz Allen Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (+6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bah has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.