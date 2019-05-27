American Woodmark Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $413.45M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, amwd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.