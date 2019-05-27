Workday, Inc. Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+24.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $814.21M (+31.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wday has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 3 downward.