HEICO Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $480.17M (+11.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, hei has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.