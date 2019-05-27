LiveRamp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-163.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.99M (-68.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ramp has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.