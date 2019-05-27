NextGen Healthcare Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.35M (-1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nxgn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.